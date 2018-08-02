BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- An alert for drivers in the south part of Brevard County: There's a big development at a busy intersection.

'Continuous green' signals to turn into full traffic signals

FDOT cites safety concerns for changes

Total cost of revamped intersection: $170,000

For as long as Brevard-area locals remember, driving north on U.S. 1 coming up to the Malabar Road intersection meant if you stayed in the right lane, you wouldn't have to stop at the traffic light.

Much like the next intersection up, where Port Malabar Road was also a 'continuous green' signal.

As of a couple days ago, that's not the case anymore at the Malabar interchange.

Florida Department of Transportation hired a contractor to revamp it, putting in a full traffic signal.

CHANGING LANES: heads up for south #Brevard drivers. @MyFDOT_CFL has changed the intersection of US 1 and Malabar Rd to a full traffic signal. There is no longer a ‘continuous green’ in the right hand lane heading NB. @MyNews13 @MyNews13Traffic #Brevard pic.twitter.com/2Q7RlWsxnR — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) August 2, 2018

Alberto Ortiz-Cruz runs a food stand at the gas station right at the intersection. For years he's seen drivers speeding through in the right-hand lane.

"They fly," he told Spectrum News.

But now that the light covers both northbound lanes, drivers must pay attention to the change.

Ortiz-Cruz says he's already seen red-light runners.

"He didn't stop," Ortiz-Cruz said. "The guy behind him tried to tell him to stop because the light was red."

FDOT has a sign up alerting drivers of the new traffic signals.

We're told they are slowly phasing out the 'continuous green' lanes in Brevard, citing safety concerns.

The nearest town, Malabar, issued a traffic alert to its citizens.

Ortiz-Cruz says overall he likes the change. And perhaps now that there will be more drivers stopped at the light, there might be more potential customers.

"Progress," he said.

Total cost of the revamped intersection was $170,000.

FDOT expects to leave up the traffic signs for a lengthy time period so drivers can get used to the changes.

They're also looking at eliminating the continuous green light at the intersection of U.S. 1 and NASA Boulevard in Melbourne. We're told taking out these type of lights allows future ways to provide bicycle and pedestrian lanes.