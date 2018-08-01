TAMPA, Fla — While President Donald Trump rallied support for Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis inside the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, protesters and supporters faced off outside.

Tampa Police formed line to keep groups apart

Both groups came out wanting to deliver a message

Protesters also showed up at Trump technical high school appearance

Tampa Police had heavy patrols on horses, bikes and on foot at the event to keep things under control.

Officers even formed a line to separate people in the crowd.

People on both sides said they came out to send a message.

"I'm out here because I don't believe what's happening in our country right now is right," said Hannah Newsare, who was protesting President Trump. "I believe that in our area there's now much hate, look at all of this around us. There's people throwing actual poop at us from the other side. That's horrible."

"You know, the differences are many and obviously in this forum we're not going to have any kind of rational discussion, and that's honestly ok with me," said Dave Crawford, who supports President Trump. "I'll hang back and it's kind of a comedy to watch all this, to be honest with you," he added.

Some people in the crowd held signs calling for the President to be impeached or go to prison, while others waved flags with his name and pushed for his re-election.

"I'm a veteran. He's done a lot for us. He's a workaholic, he does what he says he's going to do and I appreciate that," said Mary Krupa, as she held up a sign that read "Border Security".

"I think they just don't understand that they deserve better than what they're getting," said Hannah Reid. "They are confused and think Trump has their best interest at heart when he doesn't."

About two dozen students also held a demonstration outside Tampa Bay Technical School when the President was there earlier in the day.