WIMAUMA, Fla. - Seven-year-old Wendi is mapping out her future.

Free Summer for Success program helping kids

Non-profit agency works with communities provide support system for young people

She says she wants to be a teacher someday, and she knows what she has to do to make it happen.

"I have to go to high school and then college!" she said.

Teaching kids like Wendi the importance of college is Alayne Unterberger's ultimate mission.

She's the executive director of the Florida Institute for Community Studies, a non-profit agency that works with communities to help them get ahead.

Its free Summer for Success program aims to do just that.

It takes place in a converted classroom hidden within the La Estancia apartment complex in Wimauma.

Each day, dozens of kids from the apartment complex show up for different learning opportunities.

Whether it be classroom learning, trips to the library, or reading with Rays baseball players, the kids stay occupied.

"There are a lot of risk factors keeping kids from going to college and from pursuing higher education," Unterberger said.

According to Unterberger, many of their parents are migrant farm workers with limited resources.

Many of these kids would be first generation college students.

With Summer for Success, parents can go work while kids spend the day working towards the future – but to them, it just seems like fun!

"We get to go outside. We get to play with the imagination playground and we got a teacher about art!" Wendi said.