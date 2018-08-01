ST. CLOUD, Fla. -- The St. Cloud Citizens Foundation is collecting pencils, crayons and notebooks for underprivileged students.

Groups collecting school supplies for students in need

Last day to make donations: Aug. 6

4 drop-off locations in St. Cloud for drive

“What had normally been taken care of by other organizations was going to be missed out on this year,” said Erin Ochs, who handles events and marketing for the St. Cloud Citizens Foundation. “And for me personally, I had an opportunity to fill that gap with working with the foundation ‘We Dare to Care,’ the rotary, and city staff to make sure that our St. Cloud students are taken care of.”

Mayor of St. Cloud Nathan Blackwell said supply drives like this one are essential due to the overall need in the county.

“We have one of the largest homeless populations in the state as well as in the country and those kids,” Blackwell said. “Those families are also part of this tremendous need and that’s why 60 percent of our students and families are struggling financially.”

There is a number of organizations behind the drive. For example, We Dare to Care, a nonprofit led by St. Cloud police officers, donated $1,000 towards supplies.

“Kids have no way of helping themselves. As an adult you get down on your luck, you have different avenues to try and make things better,” said Anthony Miller, the spokesperson for the St. Cloud Police Department. “Unfortunately the kids don't have that. They can’t get jobs, they can't go do this. They can't shovel snow there's no way for them to make any kind of money. We want to help the kids.”

While all supplies are welcome, the foundation is in need of bigger items like backpacks and binders.

Once the St. Cloud students in need have been helped, any additional supplies will be passed along to the Education Foundation of Osceola County.

The last day to make any donations is on Aug. 6. Supplies will be distributed on Aug. 11 as part of the Back to School Jam at Hopkins Park.

The drop-off locations are: