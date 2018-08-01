ORLANDO, Fla. -- Were you or someone you know born at Orange General Hospital?

Search on for oldest person born at Orange General Hospital

Orlando Health was called Orange General until 1946

Hospital wants to highlight that person for its centennial

If you haven't heard of Orange General, you may be too young -- it was Orlando Health's name until 1946, according to the medical facility.

Now, Orlando Health is looking for the oldest person born at Orange General. The search coincides with the hospital's centennial celebration, which launches Nov. 5.

''We believe that the person will be able to share with us stories to better understand what life was like in Central Florida during that time period," said Karen Jensen, chairperson of the Orlando Health centennial committee.

People who were born at Orange General or know someone who was are asked to submit their information online on the Orlando Health website.

Residents who live in any of the seven counties the hospital serves (Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard and Volusia) are eligible to participate.

The deadline is Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m. EDT, and the oldest person will be selected based on month, date and year, Orlando Health said.