ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- After launching an investigation, Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested Sean Ralston Feanny of Ocoee on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Feany held on no-bond status

During a routine search warrant, FDLE agents say they located a laptop that belonged to Feanny and performed an on-scene digital examination.

According to FDLE, the laptop contained several images of pornography and was seized.

Forensic analysis will be completed on other devices that were also seized.

Feany was transported to the Orange County Jail on a no-bond status.

His case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 9th Circuit.

This investigation is ongoing.