OCOEE, Fla. -- Strong storms caused more than inconvenience Tuesday afternoon. Neighbors in Ocoee say lightning struck a house and set it on fire.

Ocoee neighbors: Lightning strikes home, sets it on fire

House is owned by minister and police chaplain

Family is staying positive; no one hurt in incident

"Everything was just smoke, the wind was blowing this way," David Hartbarger said. “We could see enough to know it was a pretty serious fire."

Hartbarger was not home at the time, but he rushed back with his family after neighbors alerted him that his roof was on fire. He had built the South Lakewood Avenue home himself a decade ago.

Wednesday was the first time the Orange County minister and police chaplain set foot in the home after Tuesday's incident.

"My daughter with her artwork and everything upstairs -- it's just devastating. A lifetime of work," he said, carefully walking up the wooden steps past charred memories. "Lot of roof damage up here."



Neighbors said that they heard a loud boom and called 911 as smoke began to pour from the roof of the home.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded, tackling the fire and tweeting out that they notified the Red Cross.

HOUSE- 7 S Lakewood Ave; Heavy smoke, flames from roof, caller believes lightning may have struck home. Knockdown on fire. Crews in overhaul. Patient refusal, no transports. Red Cross notified. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 31, 2018

"Everybody offered us to stay with them and all that. Everybody was just comforting. My wife was remarking that it made her feel so good that people were so nice," Hartbarger said.

He explained that he and his family are staying at a motel for the next few days until they can figure out a plan.

The minister is also meeting with an insurance adjuster this week.

Despite the tragedy, Hartbarger is focused on the positives: No one was injured in the blaze, and despite a lot of work ahead, everything is replaceable.

"If you put too much comfort in material things. You’re not going to have much of an anchor for your life," he said. "You never dream something like that happening. But it's just stuff, things can be repaired. Thank God nobody was hurt."

County firefighters did not confirm that lighting sparked the fire but received several accounts from neighbors.