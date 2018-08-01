VIERA, Fla. -- New artificial turf sports fields are nearly complete in Viera, where officials say they will bring a big boost in tourism to the Space Coast.

On Tuesday, Brevard County leaders cut the ribbon on the $5 million AstroTurf, which will be used on seven new fields at Viera Regional Park.

Each field can be used for football, soccer and lacrosse.

They are designed for athletes' safety and have special chemicals in the turf that cools the fields by some 25-30 degrees more than normal artificial turf.

The fields are expected to be ready in mid-August.

“This is a very heavy 52-ounce product, extremely designed for the safety of the athlete and higher performance,” said Steve Coleman of AstroTurf.

Field costs are being paid for with 5 percent of Brevard County's tourist development tax.

The group United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA), which recently relocated to Brevard from Osceola County, is guaranteeing sporting events will create 75,000 nights spent at Brevard-area hotels over the coming years.

They will also maintain the fields, saving Brevard County nearly $500,000 in maintenance costs required on real grass fields.