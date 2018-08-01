MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Brevard County city is getting proactive when it comes to recycling no-no's.

Official tries to educate residents on recycling

Michelle Smith goes door-to-door to help

LINK: Recycling do’s and don’ts

The initiative is a new door-to-door, or better yet, can-to-can effort in Melbourne.

"What I'm seeing are clam shell containers and plastic film," said Michelle Smith, Environmental Programs coordinator for the City of Melbourne.

For the past four Wednesdays, Smith has been checking out the trash.

She's been getting her steps in, examining residents' curbside recycle cans ready for pickup.

RECYCLING ROUNDUP: @MelbourneFL inspecting curbside recycle bins each Wed making sure people aren’t putting in wrong items. Still, 60 % of cans have prohibited things inside like plastic bags that cause issues at recycling plant. Story at 5 pm @MyNews13 #Brevard @WasteManagement pic.twitter.com/U4MYKCWm5N — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) August 1, 2018

"There are paper bags in this one, which is great, and aluminum cans," Smith said as she examined the contents.

While some of the items inside are ok, others are not.

Of the 375 carts Smith has checked, 62 percent had items that weren't supposed to be in them — plastic bags, coat hangers, garden hoses and more.

Smith places "curb contamination" hangers on front doors of homes as she goes.

"On the back, I'll check what I found in their recycle bin to tell them exactly what I found wrong," Smith said.

These things head to the Waste Management plant in west Cocoa, where workers sort through as much as they can.

But the problem is so bad they have to shut down operations a couple times a day to clean out the recycle assembly line mechanisms.

Even longtime recyclers like Betty Kennedy, who spoke with Smith Tuesday, learned something new.

"I still had plastic bags in there, and I shouldn't have," Kennedy told Spectrum News. "Never again."

This is why Smith will continue to pound the pavement.

"Education is key," Smith said.