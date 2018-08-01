CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The investigation into the July shooting of Markeis McGlockton has been turned over to the State Attorney's office.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri confirmed it Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff has stated he believes the shooting is a stand your ground case. The alleged shooter, Michael Drejka, has not been arrested or charged.

The shooting happened July 19.

Surveillance video showed the 28-year-old McGlockton shoving Drejka, 47, to the ground after Drejka confronted Jacobs for parking in a handicapped spot outside the Circle A Food Store on Sunset Point.

Drejka shot McGlockton in response in front of his three young children. McGlockton later died of that wound.

Florida's stand your ground law allows citizens to use deadly force if they believe their lives are in danger.

Attorneys representing McGlockton's family have been outspoken about their desire to see Drejka charged.

