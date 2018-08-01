ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A 72-year-old bicyclist has been killed after a driver struck him, got out of her vehicle and got back in and drove off early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Bicyclist's name not given; lived in Orange City

Driver description given

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities

At around 5:15 a.m. in Orange City, a female was driving a gold or tan Chevy Suburban on northbound Enterprise Road while the unnamed bicyclist was attempting to cross the road while in the crosswalk from the east side of the street at Volusia Avenue, explained the FHP.

As the man was trying to cross the street, the driver struck the right side of the bicycle, hitting it from the rear, which threw the man off his bike and landed on the road, described the FHP.

The man was taken to Florida Hospital, where he died, according to the FHP.

The driver got out to look at the man, who is an Orange City resident, and then got back into her SUV and drove off going north on Enterprise Road, stated the FHP.

The driver is described as a white female, age unknown, and is about 5 foot, 8 inches tall and wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, according to the FHP.

The FHP added that the SUV may have damage to it and it is unknown if the man was wearing a helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP at 1-407-737-2213 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).