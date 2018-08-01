NATIONWIDE -- A federal judge has again extended FEMA's emergency housing assistance program paying for Puerto Rican evacuees to live in mainland hotels.

Injunction issued extending FEMA emergency assistance program

Transitional Shelter Assistance benefits Puerto Rican evacuees

Evacuees in hotels now have until Aug. 31 to find permanent housing

The preliminary injunction issued Wednesday in Massachusetts federal court extends the Transitional Shelter Assistance program to Aug. 31, according to federal records. It's one of several extensions to the program by court order.

As of early July, there were almost 1,000 Puerto Rican families living in hotels under the program. Of those, more than 300 were living in Florida.

Hurricane Maria slammed into the U.S. territory almost 11 months ago. Some places on the island still don't have power.