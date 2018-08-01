TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Abortion rights activists delivered thousands of petitions to Gov. Rick Scott's office Tuesday, demanding his administration "aggressively regulate" crisis pregnancy centers that this month began receiving permanent state funding.

Activists demand regulation of crisis pregnancy centers

Groups say many centers 'shame' women out of getting abortions

Most of the state's nearly 200 centers are run by faith-based organizations and purport to offer counseling to women who are or may become pregnant.

But the coalition of groups behind Tuesday's petition delivery contends many of the centers are "shaming" women out of getting abortions -- at taxpayer expense.

"We’re going to be pushing the surgeon general and the Department of Health to make sure that they have their staff on site regularly to check and make sure that no coercion is happening, that there’s not religious content in service delivery, that the information’s accurate and that it’s backed up by medical information," said Amy Weintraub of Progress Florida.

"That’s what we’re asking the Department of Health to do -- to do their job," Weintraub added.

Gov. Scott, a Republican whose two terms as governor will conclude in January, signed legislation earlier this year that establishes a permanent funding stream for the crisis pregnancy centers.

The centers are part of the Florida Pregnancy Care Network, which has received $21 million in state funding since 2007 - including $4 million in the current budget.

Conservative lawmakers have described the centers as a counterbalance to what they say is a proliferation of abortion clinic doctors who are unduly pressuring women into terminating their pregnancies, while glossing over alternatives.

But state law requires the crisis pregnancy centers to provide women with information about the full spectrum of reproductive health options, including abortion and birth control.

The activists argue those conversations aren't occurring, triggering the need for state health officials to step in.

While it's unlikely Scott will heed the petitioners' demands, the uproar over the centers has been growing louder on the campaign trail, where Scott is vying to unseat Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.

Capturing the support of Florida's female voters could be critical to Nelson's re-election prospects, and progressives are seizing on issues like the centers to rally women to Nelson's side.