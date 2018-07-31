ORLANDO, Fla. -- Hundreds of veterans are in Central Florida from all around the United States and beyond. They are competing in National Veteran’s Wheelchair Games in Orlando.

National Veteran’s Wheelchair Games begin

42 states from across the nation represented

The event's opening ceremonies were held Monday at Orange County Convention Center.

Veterans made their way into the West Concourse Tangerine Ballroom Monday evening, with 42 states represented.

"Man, seeing people from other states -- we are all different, but at the same time we are all connected being veterans," said Victor Ventura, who is competing from California.

Puerto Rico and Great Britain are also participating, along with a wide variety of military branches represented in the week-long games.

The participants will be competing in 19 different events.

"Table tennis, the 100-meter wheelchair race, and balling ... these days heal the wounds we have inside," said Marlon Benn from Tampa.

The games run every day this week through Saturday. This is the 38th year of competition.