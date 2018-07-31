ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- The trial of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, started Tuesday -- the first to play out since Robert Mueller began his special counsel investigation.

1st of 2 of Paul Manafort's trials begins in Virginia district court

Ex-Trump campaign chairman faces 18 counts of financial crimes

Federal prosecutors expect to call up to 35 people to testify

READ: U.S. vs. Paul J. Manafort Jr. indictment filed in Virginia district court (PDF)

It’s the first of two trials Manafort will go through. Both focus on his work as a foreign lobbyist and how he handled money made from it.

Jury selection began Tuesday morning at the district courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia. A jury was seated by the afternoon.

Manafort faces 18 charges alleging a series of financial crimes in this case , including filing false income tax returns, bank fraud conspiracy, failing to report foreign bank accounts and bank fraud.

The charges focus on millions of dollars Manafort is accused of hiding while working for the Ukrainian government, as well as how he allegedly tried to keep money coming in after that job ended.

Mueller's team is expected to have up to 35 people testify in the Virginia trial, including former Manafort business partner and Trump campaign deputy Rick Gates.

Manafort worked for the Trump campaign for five months in 2016, rising to campaign chairman.

He attended the Trump Tower meeting during which a Russian lawyer promised dirt on Hillary Clinton, but Russia's interference in the 2016 election is not expected to be brought up in this trial.

The case will likely last two or three weeks in Virginia court.

Manafort will then go on trial again in September in Washington, D.C. He faces another seven charges there, including conspiracy against the United States.

If convicted of all the charges, Manafort could spend the rest of his life in prison.