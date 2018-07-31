WASHINGTON -- The Senate passed a four-month extension of the National Flood Insurance Program Tuesday, keeping the program from lapsing, at least for the present.

The extension passed 86-12, and has already passed the House.

The program offers affordable flood insurance for property owners, renters and businesses. Properties in areas at high risk of flooding are required to have flood insurance on mortgage properties. More than 20 percent of flood claims, however, come from properties outside the high risk flood zone.

Republicans point to the fact the program is $20 billion in debt. Democrats are against making substantial changes to coverage.

The number of National Flood Insurance Program policies in states and territories hit by hurricanes in 2017 rose signifcantly. In Florida allone the number of policies increased to 1.76 million and in Texas the number rose to 702,800.

Without the program, private flood insurance would be the only policies left.