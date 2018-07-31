TAMPA, Fla. -- President Donald Trump is visiting Tampa Tuesday.

President Trump in Tampa Tuesday

Trump to visit Tampa Bay Tech High School and hold rally at Florida State Fairgrounds

Tickets for MAGA rally

Decision 2018

The President will be in town to tout technical education as well as back Florida Republican politics ahead of the upcoming mid-term elections.

Trump will be speaking at a rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds in support of Ron DeSantis for Governor. Trump also will take part in a round table talk on career education around 6 p.m. at Tampa Bay Tech High School.

The rally at the fairgrounds starts at 7 p.m.

While he'll be speaking off the cuff at the rally, his team said he'll be touching on topics like recent economic data and foreign policy.

The rally will gather plenty of supporters - as some arrived at the fairgrounds before sunrise - as well as some opponents of Trump.

Expected to be a campaign rally for DeSantis and Senate candidate Rick Scott, Trump likely will stump as well for his own 2020 re-election.

"I like the fact that he has a really positive attitude," said Trump supporter Brian Godfrey outside the fairgrounds. "And is kind of like a cheerleader for the country."

Air Force One is expected to land at Tampa International Airport around 5 p.m.

Doors for the "Make America Great America" Rally open at 4 p.m. with parking lots at the fairgrounds opening at 1 p.m. Parking is $6 and a ticket is required for the rally.

Free tickets are available at donaldjtrump.com.