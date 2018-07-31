TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- An old force main that had not been properly abandoned almost 40 years ago ruptured, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage into the Indian River Lagoon.

The city of Titusville says it became aware of the problem on Monday and sent a crew to stop the leak.

The line was at a lift station on Indian River Avenue.

The city says the main was supposed to be abandoned and replaced almost 40 years ago, but the work had not been properly done.

When part of the line ruptured, the main was still active, causing sewage to flow into the lagoon. It's believed an estimated 870,000 gallons of sewage entered the Indian River Lagoon.

It took less than three hours after discovering the leak to stop the flow. Crews also properly abandoned the damaged line, then cleaned and sanitized the area.

The city says the incident was reported to Florida State Department of Environmental Protection.

"Repairing and replacing infrastructure is one of the biggest expenses for a utility," said Sean Stauffer, Titusville Water Resources director, in a news release. "Florida's coastal soils are very hard on pipes, concrete, and other parts of the infrastructure, so it's a never ending process to keep things repaired."

The city made sure to note in its release that the lagoon is not a source of drinking water for Titusville.

Brevard County voters passed a half-cent sales tax in 2016 to fund a 10-year effort to restore the lagoon, which is suffering from brown algae. Updated information on the Save Our Lagoon project can be found on the Brevard County website.