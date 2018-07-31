TAMPA, Fla. -- The State Attorney's Office has released hundreds of new documents in the Seminole Heights serial killer case.

Howell Donaldson III arrested back in November

Photos show images of shell casings and evidence markers

Donaldson believed to have handed murder weapon to his manager the day he was arrested

Ten Commandments found by one of the victims

PREVIOUS: Howell Donaldson III found competent to stand trial



Howell Donaldson III was arrested in November and is accused of murdering four people in Seminole Heights.

New images show shell casings and evidence markers taken from the crime scenes.

The clothing Donaldson is been believed to have worn during the murder spree, a black sweatshirt, is also shown.

What investigators believe is the murder weapon is shown inside of a McDonald's bag.

Investigators say Donaldson handed the gun over to his manager for safe keeping the day he was arrested.

There was also a hand written letter found near the body of one of the victims, Ronald Felton, with the Ten Commandments written out.

The investigation is still on going. If convicted, Donaldson can face the death penalty.