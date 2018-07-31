DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- A World War II veteran is now receiving honors for his service, decades after he risked his life for his country.

Retired Capt. John Charles of Daytona Beach served in WWII

'It was time that he might get his awards,' son Bill said

Ceremony held at ERAU to present him with Victory, Air medals

His family fought to get him the honors they believed he deserved.

At 94 years old, retired Capt. John Charles' years in the U.S Army Air Corps are a distant memory.

"I did it for me my family and the United States," said Charles, of Daytona Beach.

But on Tuesday, he was honored for what the thought had been forgotten.

"I never knew I had them. I thought I was long gone and forgotten," Charles said.

Charles was pinned with a World War II Victory Medal and an Air Medal for meritorious achievement and two other medals he'd never received.

That was until his son did some research.

"I thought after 71 years, it was time that he might get his awards," Bill Charles said.

Embry Riddle Aeronautical University NROTC members put on the small ceremony to show their appreciation.

Charles trained in their Piper Cub aircraft during his assignment to the University of Florida in Gainesville years ago.

"I was able to navigate all over the Pacific," John Charles.

Charles said he couldn't be more grateful for his honor because of his sons and those surrounding him.

"People cared enough to go through all of this trouble just to honor me," he said.

Charles later retired from a career in banking and real estate. His father was a World War I veteran.