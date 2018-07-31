WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Legoland Florida is offering a special deal before summer ends.

Free standard parking at Legoland

Aug. 1- Aug. 31

Visitors asked to donate school supplies instead

For the entire month of August, visitors will be able to enjoy free parking.

Instead of collecting parking fees, the theme park will be collecting school supplies.

Visitors are encouraged to bring new, unopened items such as pens, pencils, scissors and composition notebooks. The school supplies will then be donated to homeless students through Polk County Schools' Homeless Education Advocates Restoring the Hope program.

"Every donation will help make a difference in the lives of more than 4,000 students identified in a homeless situation in Polk County," Legoland said in a statement.

The deal only applies to standard parking. Those who pre-purchased parking will be upgraded to premium parking at no additional cost, according to the theme park.

For more information about Legoland Florida, visit www.legoland.com/florida. ​