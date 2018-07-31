ORLANDO, Fla. -- Mixed sun and clouds will be on hand to start the day before another round of numerous thunderstorms flares up this afternoon.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

It will be considered poor to fair for using a surfboard today with wave heights of 1 to 2 feet and a small east-southeast trade swell.

Storm chances continue

Additional afternoon storms

Staying hot and stormy

Boaters will find a light chop on the Intracoastal and seas of 2 to 3 offshore.

The primary threat will be numerous showers and thunderstorms, both on the inland lakes and the adjacent Atlantic waters.

Any storm this afternoon will be capable of heavy rain and frequent lightning as they initiate inland and drift east toward the coast late in the day. Storm motion may be slow and erratic.

Activity will fade with the loss of daytime heating. Under partly cloudy skies overnight, lows will fall to the mid-70s. Similar weather will follow tomorrow with an elevated chance of afternoon storms as a stagnant pattern prevails.

Storms may become slightly more isolated by the weekend, but there will be no break from the heat or humidity. Highs throughout the week will stay close to the seasonal average, at or just above 90 degrees. In the tropics, conditions remain quiet.

No new development is expected at least for the next five days.

Tropical forecast

In the tropics, no new development is expected over the next five days.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.