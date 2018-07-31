TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Classes begin in Brevard County school district in less than 10 days, and on Tuesday the district celebrated a security milestone for the 2018 school year: creating a single point of entry at every school.

Secure points of access will be locked during school hours

About $9 million went towards the project

Brevard Public Schools held a celebration at Andrew Jackson Middle in Titusville for the completion of a campus security project.

School members showed up for the ceremonial locking of the last fence in the district with a golden padlock symbolizing the completion of the project.

It means all public schools’ secure point of access, which means all fences, will be locked during school hours.

.@BrevardSchools celebrates a security milestone for the upcoming school year @MyNews13 has details about the project and how much it cost. pic.twitter.com/i6nO5YKDED — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) July 31, 2018

The push by BPS was to create a single, secure point of access at every school with the installation of fencing using money from a voter-approved sales surtax that began in January of 2015 and will end in Dec. 2021.

“We had to design 80 something schools, we started work in June 2017, and we are wrapping up now,” explained Susan Hann from BCS Facilities Services.

About $9 million went towards the project that took over a year to complete once the schools’ re-designs were complete.

Terry Griggs says she likes the extra security feature, especially since her son Noah is attending Andrew Jackson Middle as a freshman this 2018-2019 school year.

“It all goes back to the single point of entry. When you (have) a fence, it’s keeping kids in and danger out,” she explained.

Andrew Jackson Middle School Principal Tina Susin says there are some cosmetic changes too, like putting up walls so no one can access the front office from the hallway.

An ongoing project throughout Brevard County is also installing cameras and remote-controlled door-locks.