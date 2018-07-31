COCOA, Fla. -- Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Cocoa, the police department said.

Two men arrested in connection to fatal Cocoa shooting

Man was found inside vehicle with two gunshot wounds

Investigators think the shooting was drug-related

RELATED: Man found dead inside vehicle on Vagabond Street

Xavier Deon Turner, 22, and Kenneth Monte Levatt Jr, 24, are accused of shooting 22-year-old Dimitric Bailey on Sunday.

Police received a call just before 9 p.m. from someone who saw a man slumped over inside a parked vehicle at the end of Vagabond Street.

The man, identified as Bailey, was found in the driver's seat with two gunshot wounds, police said. The engine of the vehicle was still running.

Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators think the shooting was drug-related.

Turner and Levatt both face charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm and tampering with evidence.