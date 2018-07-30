EDGEWOOD, Fla. — In this week's Traffic Inbox, one viewer claims an area's poor signage has made it a traffic trap for truck drivers.

Old signs are causing confusion at Edgewood intersection

Tractor-trailers are not allowed on Holden Avenue

But drivers can't see the "No Thru" signs

Nathan Huckaby wrote in to us this week concerning the intersection of Holden Avenue at Orange Avenue in Edgewood.

Huckaby is convinced that although trucks are not allowed to drive on Holden that they use it anyway because they can't see the 'No Thru' signage.

He even pointed out that a warning ticket for a truck driver can still put points on your license. Huckaby wants to know if local officials will help make sure truckers avoid making a costly mistake in the future.

First, if you're not familiar with the city of Edgewood, it lies right on the city of Orlando's doorstep.

In fact, some of Orlando lies within Edgewood's borders. It also borders with Orange County government. That can make it difficult for Edgewood to exact change in a timely manner.

Take the signage that forbids trucks to enter Holden Avenue from Orange Avenue. It's "inadequate" and that's a direct quote from the City of Edgewood itself. No argument there. Truck drivers are confused. We even saw several trucks turning onto Holden while we were out there.

I spoke with Edgewood mayor Ray Bagshaw and he told me that those signs and the traffic laws accompanying them were installed back in 1999. However, because of that, the city agrees that the signage is inadequate. Tickets stopped being issued in the area over a year ago.

What's next? Mayor Bagshaw told me that they hope to have a resolution whether to remove the current signs or add new signage in the next 60-90 days.

As for right now, although truck traffic is still discouraged from using Holden, at this time it is not forbidden. Stay tuned!

