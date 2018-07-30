ORLANDO, Fla. -- It's not a new policy, but Publix's new pet signs are causing a stir online.

The supermarket chain posted new signs last week, reminding people that only service dogs are allowed in stores:

"For food safety reasons, only service animals that are specifically trained to aid a person with disabilities are permitted within the store. "Service animals are not permitted to sit or ride in shopping carts."

"While our policy on service animals in our stores has not changed, in an effort to raise awareness and understanding, the decision was made to post this note as a reminder," Dwaine Stevens, a spokesman for Publix, told Spectrum News.

The policy comes in the wake of growing complaints about service animals, particularly on aircrafts. Several airlines have had to change their policies, particularly with the category of service animal called "emotional support animals."

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, a service animal is defined as a dog that performs a specific task for a person with a disability. These animals are allowed public access because they help a disabled person with specific needs. They are considered working animals, not pets.

Also, the dog must stay on the floor or be carried, according to the ADA regulations:

"Generally, the dog must stay on the floor, or the person must carry the dog. For example, if a person with diabetes has a glucose alert dog, he may carry the dog in a chest pack so it can be close to his face to allow the dog to smell his breath to alert him of a change in glucose levels."

Emotional Support Animals provide comfort to an individual who needs it based on a medical evaluation. They are covered under the Fair Housing Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, but they are not permitted in other public places, particularly places that handle food.

That's why several service dog organizations trumpeted the new signs on social media over the weekend:

Meanwhile, Service Dogs of Florida, which trains dogs for assistance work ranging from Mobility to PTSD and Diabetic Alert, said the following on its Facebook page:

"Nothing wrong with this policy, it's exactly as intended by the ADA. The last revision updated the shopping cart issue in 2010."

Concerns about people trying to pass off their pet as a service dog led Florida to pass a law in 2015 to make faking a service dog a crime punishable by jail time.

Publix, which is based in Lakeland, Fla., has locations throughout the southeast, including Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Americans with Disabilities Act service dog rules

According to the ADA, service dogs are permitted to go anywhere the public normally is allowed.

There is no formal licensing system for a service dog. A vest and an ID card do not make a dog a service dog. They must go through special training, but you don't have to pay to get the dog trained.

They should be harnessed or leashed, unless they interfere with the service animal's work, in which case they must be under the handler's control in some other way.

Businesses are only allowed to ask two questions to a customer with a service animal:

Is the dog a service animal required because of a disability? What work or task has the dog been trained to perform?

Employees are not allowed to request any documentation, ask about the person's disability directly, or require the pet perform its trained task.

More frequently asked questions about service animals can be found on the ADA website.