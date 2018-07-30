ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Norwegian Airlines passenger unhappy with his seat made a reference to a bomb on a flight out of Orlando International Airport on Sunday night, forcing hundreds off the plane.

Orlando Police officers responded to Gate 87 just before 6 p.m. just before the London-bound plane closed its doors.

Police said a male passenger was upset over a seating arrangement and made a referene to a bomb that was overheard by other passengers, Orlando Police confirmed.

Nothing suspicious was found, and the man was questioned by police.

Three people were removed from the plane, a Norwegian spokesperson confirmed.

It's unknown whether the man was able to reboard.

The FBI is now investigating.