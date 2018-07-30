DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- FOUND: An empty ATM. To claim, contact Daytona Beach Police.

ATM found on railroad tracks in Daytona Beach

Police say the machine was stripped

No idea where it came from

The police department posted a picture of the empty ATM on its social media accounts Monday.

The machine was found on railroad tracks off Shady Place, just west of U.S. 1, south of Bellevue Avenue.

The machine was found stripped, according to Daytona Beach police. There's no information specifying where it's from.

If you have any information about this ATM, including where it came from and how it ended up on the tracks, call Daytona Beach Police Criminal Investigations Division, at 386-671-5200.