LAKE COUNTY, Fla. -- A $10.2 million stormwater system in Lake County called Victory Pointe is drawing new business.

Stormwater system located in Victory Pointe park

Park to collect stormwater runoff from local businesses

City officials say it's all part of an effort to revitalize downtown Clermont.

In about a month, Bill Downs says Suncreek Brewery will be open on Minneola Avenue in Clermont.

He says they wanted to be the city's first brewery.

"We’re a seven barrel brewery. We came here to Clermont basically because of the expansion that the city presented to us the Master Plan," Downs said.

That plan included Victory Pointe, a stormwater system and park.

Downs says without it, the building they're in might not have worked.

"That allowed the building to be the size it is, and otherwise we would have been really tight on space and perhaps maybe wouldn't have been able to fit three businesses in here," Downs said.

City officials say businesses can tie into Victory Pointe's stormwater facility so they don't have to worry about a retention area -- giving them incentive to open up​ downtown.

"So you don’t have to worry about your stormwater, because it could actually add up to about a quarter or more of the cost of the development of their property or redevelopment," said City Manager Darren Gray.

Officials also turned the area into a passive park with a walking trail, pier, a 40-foot observation tower, and an event venue.

They say half of the stormwater project was funded through outside grants.