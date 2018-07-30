VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Daytona Beach Fire Department officials say the fire that gutted a Daytona Beach hotel was ruled an accident.

According to DBFD, the incident is not considered suspicious.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the boiler room of the Bayview Hotel around 5 a.m. Friday.

According to Daytona Beach Fire, the fire proved to be dangerous from the time of arrival and until the fire was extinguished around 4 p.m.

DBFD says the firefighters were on the scene fighting when they discovered the fire moved into the walls and up toward the buildings.

The Red Cross responded immediately to the fire and a temporary shelter was established for evacuated hotel guests.

The hotel was demolished Sunday after being condemned.