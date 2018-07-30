LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman is all about the volunteer work.

It’s something Meena Ande does almost every weekend -- even driving into Orlando to lead different projects.

Ande is a project manager and volunteer with ‘Hands On Orlando.’ The nonprofit plans and leads volunteer projects throughout Central Florida.

"Second Harvest is one of (the projects) where we box all the food that goes out to various places, organizations or countries,” she said. “There are places where we help them sort all the groceries that come through, which is ‘Up Orlando. ‘There is a nursing home in Winter Park where we help play bingo with the residents there."

Ande also cooks meals.

"At Hubbard House, when we prepare the meal, the people who come exhausted after helping or staying with their family in the hospital and come back and have a meal, they're very, very happy," she said.

Ande has been volunteering with Hands On Orlando for several years now but says her volunteer days started much earlier -- back in college.

She had to do 40 hours as part of her degree, but she ended up doing 100 hours at an assisted-living facility.

Now she's a new business owner and is opening up a unique ice cream store.

While there may be a lot on her plate -- or in her dish in this case -- she says she still manages to volunteer at least one day every weekend.

"She drives in from Leesburg every time she does a project in Orlando, so that alone shows you the level of commitment that she has," said Kyle Trager with Hands On Orlando.

But Ande says it's all about making a difference.

"I feel blessed that I have that opportunity, and I have the time and ability to go out there, even though people want to, they cannot, and I just feel that I'm lucky to be this way," she said.

Meena Ande, Everyday Hero.