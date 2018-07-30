ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects who broke into a Pine Hills and robbed a 43-year-old man.

Deputies searching for home invasion suspects

Man said one of the suspects held him down

Suspects stole some of the man's belongings

Shortly after 7 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3500 block of Forestdale Drive.

The man told deputies he was in his bedroom when two men kicked in his door.

The man said one of the suspects held him down while the other took his belongings.

The man tried to fight back before the suspects fled the home.

The incident remains under investigation.