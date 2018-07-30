DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- A Daytona Beach hotel has been demolished following a fire that ripped through the building Friday.

Daytona Beach hotel demolished

Fire ripped through Bayview Hotel on Friday

Nearly 40 people were evacuated

Firefighters spent hours battling a fire at the Bayview Hotel on Orange Avenue.

Nearly 40 people were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Those people are being helped by the American Red Cross.

The hotel was condemned by city officials due to structural damage caused by the fire.

Residents said they are sad to see the hotel go.

"I just came out to see them tear it down," said Aaron Robinson. "I think a little history is going away."

Investigators believe the fire started in the hotel's boiler room.