WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — In Brevard County, a busy cut-through damaged in storms pre-Hurricane Irma is finally back open for traffic.

Roadway damaged in storms pre-Hurricane Irma reopens

A guard rail was installed along Dairy Road in West Melbourne

The roadway was closed for 10 months while repairs were made

Workers installed a guard rail on the side of Dairy Road in West Melbourne over the weekend.

That marked the completion of the project which has been ongoing since last August, when storms overflowed the canal underneath the roadway, causing it to collapse.

It took a combination of the city and Brevard County to make repairs.

Traffic was diverted for 10 months while the roadway was fixed.

Officials say the area is now built to last for the next 50 to 100 years and it's ready for a four-lane expansion when the time comes.