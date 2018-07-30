OCOEE, Fla. -- One woman was killed and another injured in a shooting Monday morning at an Ocoee home, and police say the suspect is a man who took his own life.

Investigators: 2 women shot by man who killed himself

Shooting victim in hospital talking with police, they say

Police not looking for any other shooting suspects

Ocoee Police executed a search warrant at the home on the 2300 block of Grand Poplar Street, in a residential neighborhood a few blocks southeast of Clarcona Ocoee and Clarke roads.

Investigators think the older woman killed inside the home was the stepmother of a younger woman who survived and has been hospitalized.

The suspect in the case was the younger woman's boyfriend. There was some kind of argument, and after the shooting, the suspect took off while the younger woman ran outside and called 911, investigators said.

"As I was coming out the front door, I heard screaming down in this direction, and I didn't think anything about it, because I know people can be having an altercation or something," neighbor Mike Crampton said.

Then "I walked my dog down this way, and I noticed a young woman in the yard. She was talking on the phone... very loudly.

"So I went down the block, and as I was coming around the corner here again, about that time, a little bit after that, about four police cars pulled up and pulled their weapons out, and they ran up," Crampton said.

Police said younger woman is alert and talking with police at the hospital, although her condition has not been released.

Investigators also said the body of the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Pierre Bernard, was found at his home in Polk County. He was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, they said.

Police said they are not looking for other suspects.

