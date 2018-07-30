Repairing shoes can save a lot of money, especially when they're expensive shoes.

"I bring them in for repair, because it doesn't make sense to go drop another couple hundred dollars on a pair of shoes when you can make them pretty much brand new again," said Constantine Savakas, a customer at Palma Ceia Shoe Repair.

Replacing heels and soles can often extend the life of your shoes by a couple of years — if they're leather.

"If they're leather, everything can be fixed," said Palma Ceia Shoe Repair Owner Eddie Monroy.

Not all soles, however, can be replaced.

“When they’re factory made—one solid piece of rubber that connects with the heels in the back—this cannot be fixed,” Monroy said.

How repair prices vary

The price to replace a sole varies based on the cost of the shoe.

"Quality shoes requires quality stuff. If I’m going to fix a Gucci, Prada, or Farragamo, I have to put quality soles, it can’t be cheap material,” Monroy explained.

At the Palma Ceia shop, replacing the soles on ladies shoes can range anywhere from $18 up to $78-$80. For men’s shoes, it’s a bit more expensive.

"The man's shoes, it's totally different. It starts from $89 and up," he said.

Fixing the heel tip on a woman’s shoe when the nail is exposed is also common. That costs about $15.

When it comes to fixing tears and scuffs on heels, it depends on the material. You can’t fix patent leather, but if you have real leather or suede, they can be repaired for a reasonable fee of about $20.

Replacing ratty insoles, for about $14, can also do wonders to freshen up your shoes, but avoid synthetic or vinyl insoles.

"If I’m gonna replace the insert, I’m gonna use leather. Synthetic, vinyl-- that makes your feet stinky, smelly, sweaty," Monroy said. "So basically, versus leather, it doesn't do that."

L to R: Customer Constantine Savakas and Palma Ceia Shoe Repair owner Eddie Monroy. (Kalvin McClure, staff)

When it's worth it

If the cost of repair is less than half the price of the shoes, it's generally worth it.

“I think these were over $200, and the repair was 20 bucks,” customer Laura Shaw said, showing a pair of her favorite sandals. “It’s definitely worth it. I save money. It’s so much less expensive.”

There does come a time, though, when even the most expensive shoes can’t be repaired.

"If I see cracks in the leather, if the uppers are basically worn, that means it’s time to get a new pair," Monroy said.

Of course, how much you like the shoes is also a factor in whether to repair-- even somewhat worn shoes. Sometimes you just don’t want to part with those shoes.

"If they're comfortable, I definitely want to try and repair," Shaw said. "And also, a lot of shoes are no longer available, so I can't buy a replacement."

Especially when shoes are comfortable, Monroy says, some people will replace the soles several times.

“I have customers who say, ‘Eddie, I don’t care, I love the shoe, they are very broken in.’ So, I go ahead and replace the sole,” Monroy said.

Finding that perfect pair of shoes that look good and feel good isn’t always easy, so repairing them—even multiple times-- can makes sense.

By simply replacing the soles, you get to keep that favorite pair longer and save money, and that is good for the soul.