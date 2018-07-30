Another active day of thunderstorms is ahead for Central Florida.

Stormy start to week

70 percent chance of storms

Rounds of storms to continue Tuesday

Storms will develop by early afternoon and they will be widespread. The coverage of storms today will be 70 percent for Central Florida.

The storms will be slow-moving so this could lead to localized flooding. Storms will diminish towards the evening hours with some clearing overnight.

High temperatures today will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s before the storms move through. Once storms develop and move across the region, temperatures could drop 10 to 15 degrees from the rain cooled air. It will be warm and humid overnight.

Temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 70s for Tuesday morning. Another round of storms is likely across most of Central Florida for Tuesday afternoon.

The coverage of storms for Tuesday through Thursday will be 60 to 70 percent before drier air works back into the region by week’s end. This drier air will drop the coverage of storms back down to 40 to 50 percent by next weekend. High temperatures this week will be in the low 90s for most areas with overnight lows dipping back into the 70s.

In the tropics, no development is expected in the Atlantic over the next five days.

Your Marine and Surf Forecast today:

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees before storms increase in coverage by the afternoon and early evening. Winds for boating will be out of the south at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal. Surf conditions will be poor to fair today with wave heights of 1 to 2 feet and a dominant period of 8 seconds. There will be an east, southeast trade swell. The rip current threat is back up to moderate and water temperatures are in the low to mid-80s. Today’s UV Index is a twelve. This means sunburn could happen in ten minutes or less.

