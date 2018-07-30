VIERA, Fla. -- Brevard County officials are tackling the growing problem of opioid abuse on the Space Coast.

Task force address opioid abuse in Brevard Co.

Goal is to provide education, resources in community

Members of the Brevard County Opioid Task Force met Monday to put their heads together about the growing issue in the Sunshine State.

Statistics show from 2014-2016, Brevard County is number two in the state when it comes to opiate related overdoes.

The task force includes area leaders in law enforcement, the criminal justice system, treatment, and recovery centers.

The goal is to band together providing education and resources in the community to battle an issue that is spreading across the country.

“It knows no socio-economic bounds. So it doesn't matter how much money or where you are from it affects every aspect of society,” said Stanley Brizz, a member of the Brevard Opioid Abuse Task Force.

In 2017, Gov. Rick Scott signed an Executive Order directing a public health crisis about the opioid epidemic in Florida.