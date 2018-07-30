BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Brevard County is now officially on the list of counties in Central Florida who are able to receive emergency texts through 911.

Brevard can now receive emergency 911 texts

28 counties already have texting to 911

23 counties should have upgrade by end of 2018

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, only one emergency text came through the entire weekend, but officials are expecting more as time goes on.

The Department of Management Services says 28 counties have already been texting to 911, and 23 more counties should have this upgrade by the end of the year. Since it’s a statewide initiative, other counties will be following next year.

.@BrevardSheriff tells @MyNews13 how the first weekend of Text-To-911 throughout Brevard County went! And @BrevardEOC wants you to Remember, CALL if you can, TEXT if you can't! #TextTo911 pic.twitter.com/MyHMvbECi6 — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) July 30, 2018

Here’s what you need to know before picking up the phone: You should only text when a voice call is not possible -- for example, in situations where speaking out loud would put the caller in danger, or if the caller has difficulty hearing or speaking.

“We ask for the text to be short and concise -- no emojis, no abbreviations. The first text can be very short to give us an idea of what’s happening,” said Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tod Goodyear.

The sheriff's office wants to remind you that it’s a crime to text or call 911 with a false report and that prank-texters can be located.

Brevard County Emergency Management Director Kimberly Prosser says it’s been a year in the making, because all law enforcements centers had to be upgraded with the technology to receive, read, and reply to text messaging.

Although the statewide initiative is new to Brevard County, EOC has a warning to those anxious to pick up the phone.

“People have been texting to test the system, but they need to remember texting is the same as calling, should only be used in emergency,” Prosser said. ​