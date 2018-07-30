BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A new initiative on the Space Coast is taking steps to increase safety on the roadways for pedestrians and bicyclists in an area that sees its fair share of crashes.

Safety messages to become attached to traffic signals

Pedestrian, vehicle activity most heavy near Cocoa Beach

More signal messages to appear in the next 5 months

Since the beginning of 2018, there have been 229 bicycle and pedestrian related crashes in Brevard. One hundred twenty-nine of those crashes were people walking, and four of those were fatal.

As a result, there’s now a partnership between the Space Coast Transportation Organization and Alert Today. Florida and the Cocoa Beach Police Department want to buck this trend.

The traffic signal box on S.R. A1A and Marion Avenue in Cocoa Beach is all wrapped up with safety messages for drivers and people walking or riding bikes.

There are messages such as "stop before turning right on red" and "use the sidewalks and crosswalks."

Scores of cars -- many who are filled with tourists -- are headed for some beach fun or to places like Ron Jon Surf Shop. On average, the busy intersection sees some 35,000 vehicles daily.

Jose Rivera works just a block away from here.

He gets around on foot as he heads for the bus stop and is extra careful around all the traffic.

"I always make sure I take my time and keep an eye out," Rivera said.

Brevard County is number 10 in Florida’s top 25 counties listed as high priority for the state's 'Pedestrian and Bicycle Focus Initiative.'

Five more traffic signal wraps planned to be put up around the Space Coast over the next few months.