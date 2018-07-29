ORLANDO, Fla. -- Sea breeze driven thunderstorms will develop by mid-afternoon across Central Florida.

Storms to start mid-afternoon

Storms may produce heavy rain

Localized flooding may be possible

Before another round of storms develop this afternoon, skies will be mostly to partly sunny. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s inland. Highs along the coastlines will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The humidity could make it feel like it is around 100 degrees so be sure to stay hydrated today. Storms will then increase in coverage by mid-afternoon and they will last into the evening hours.

The winds aloft are extremely weak so storms will be slow to move. This means there could be long-lasting downpours that cause localized flooding. The storms could also produce frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty winds. If you hear thunder or see lightning, take cover until the storm clears! Skies will then turn partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 70s for Monday morning.

The abundant tropical moisture will remain in place across Florida to begin the upcoming work week. This will act as a trigger for an active start to the week for storms. The coverage of storms will be 60 to 70 percent through Wednesday before slightly drier air works back into the region by week’s end. This drier air will drop the coverage of storms back down to 40 to 50 percent by next weekend. High temperatures this week will be in the low 90s for most areas with overnight lows dipping back into the 70s.

In the tropics, no development is expected in the Atlantic over the next five days.

Your Marine and Surf Forecast today:

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees before storms increase in coverage by the afternoon and early evening. Winds for boating will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal. Surf conditions will be poor to fair today with wave heights of 1 to 2 plus feet and a dominant period of 8 seconds. There will be an east, southeast trade swell. The rip current threat is back up to moderate and water temperatures are in the low to mid-80s. Today’s UV Index is an eleven. This means sunburn could happen in ten minutes or less.

