ORLANDO, Fla. -- Floridians have until Monday, July 30, to register to vote and pick political affiliations for next month’s primary election.

Voter registration ends July 30, 2018

RELATED: Spectrum News Voter Guide

More than 12 million people are already registered to vote for the August 28 primary election, which will be crucial in shaping November’s election ballot.

Term limits mean some of the state’s top positions are up for grabs, including Governor, Agriculture Commissioner, Attorney General, and Chief Financial Officer.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning individuals must be a registered member of a party to vote in that party’s races.

For example, only registered Republicans will be allowed to vote for GOP candidates in primary election races, whereas only registered democrats will be allowed to vote for Democratic candidates in primary election races.

It’s important to know that there are many races and issues not bound by political affiliation, allowing unaffiliated voters to still weigh in. Those races include judgeships, county commissioner, and school board.

You can change your party affiliation by visiting the registration website and updating your voter registration, or contacting by your county Supervisor of Elections office.

How can I update my voter registration, or check its status?

In 2017, Florida launched a new site, which allows Floridians to register or update their registration online. You can also check to make sure you are already registered.

You can also go to your county's supervisor of elections office and look up your voter registration there. Your county can help you register to vote or update your registration as well.

THE CANDIDATES

Twenty-six qualified candidates are currently vying to replace Rick Scott as Florida Governor. Party registered voters will decide next month which candidates will represent the Republican and Democratic parties.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and Congressman Ron DeSantis are leading the campaigns for the state GOP, where as Democrats are considering five party front runners that include former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, billionaire developer Jeff Greene, and Orlando businessman Chris King.

Your county's supervisor of elections office provides a full look at state and local races and candidates for where you vote.

As of June 30, 2018 there are 4.5 million registered Republicans and 4.7 million registered Democrats in Florida, but 3.4 million registered voters with no party affiliation.

Political experts say primary elections are crucial in that it shapes the ballot before voters in November.

Numbers show a primary election often has a far less turnout than general elections, and even less in non-presidential election years. Information can be found here.

VOTER TURNOUT

2010 was a non-presidential election year, one marked by the election of Rick Scott as Governor. According to the Florida Department of State, there were 11.1 million registered voters at the time. Visit the website for more information.

2010

(Rick Scott first elected Governor)

Primary Election – 22%

General Election – 49%

*5.4 million Floridians voted in the 2010 General Election, out of 11.1 million registered voters.

2012

(Presidential election year - President Obama elected for second time)

Primary Election – 21%

General Election – 72%

*8.5 million Floridians voted in the 2012 General Election , out of 12.0 million total registered voters.

2014

(Non-president, Non-gubernatorial election year)

Primary Election – 18%

General Election – 51%

*6.0 million Floridians voted in the 2014 General Election , out of 12.0 million total registered voters.

2016

(Presidential election year – President Trump elected for first time)

Primary Election – 24%

General Election – 75%

*9.6 million Floridians voted in the 2016 General Election, out of 12.9 million total registered voters.