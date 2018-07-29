NORTH CAROLINA -- Summer is here, and as you spend more time outside, you need to take steps to protect yourself from skin cancer.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, 20 percent of Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.

A new study shows the United States is not the country most at risk to get the disease. Derma-Plus, a dermatology website, says New Zealand and Australia have the highest rates of skin cancer susceptibility. The United States ranks ninth for skin cancer susceptibility.

Jennifer Atlas, a physician with the Levine Cancer Institute, says in order to lower our ranking, there needs to be more education and prevention.

"Sun protective clothing, trying to avoid the highest times of UV rays during the day, so between 10 in the morning, 2 in the afternoon, sunscreen...every day really people should be wearing sunscreen," Atlas says.

According to skincancer.org, the annual cost of treating skin cancers in the US is estimated at $8.1 billion.