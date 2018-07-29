Fort Myers police officer dies from injuries

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A Fort Myers police officer who was shot last week while trying to apprehend a suspect has died.

Adam Jobbers-Miller, 29, died Saturday at Lee Memorial Hospital.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform our community that Fort Myers Police Office Adam Jobbers-Miller has passed away as a result of the injuries sustained on Saturday, July 21," the police department said in a release. "We ask that you continue to pray for Officer Jobbers-Miller's family, friends and our entire For Myers Police Department Family."

Jobbers-Miller was shot July 21 after responding to call at a Marathon gas station.

He had been in critical condition ever since.

A suspect was taken into custody following the shooting.

Jobber-Miller had been with the Fort Myers Police Department since September 2015.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist his family.