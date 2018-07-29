Florida man takes gator on beer run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Florida man decided to go on a beer run while carrying a live alligator.

A video posted to Facebook shows the man entering a Jacksonville convenience store with the alligator under his right arm.

He walks up to the counter and asks, "ya'll got beer still?"

The man then notices another customer in the store and begins running towards him with the gator.

The gator's mouth was taped shut during the incident.

After the other customer runs away, Stratton goes to one of the coolers and grabs a 12-pack of beer.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident, according to Jacksonville media outlets.