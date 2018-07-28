SARASOTA, Fla.-- Governor Rick Scott's speech at a Republican rally and straw poll event in Sarasota was interrupted Saturday afternoon by a group of demonstrators.

At least four people were escorted out of Robarts Arena by police, after standing on tables and yelling at the governor. One protester threw napkins, papers and signs in his direction.

Here’s the second round of demonstrators being taken out by police during Gov. Rick Scott’s speech. Some starting throwing signs and items towards the governor @BN9 #Sarasota pic.twitter.com/DlI4p5U1fJ — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) July 28, 2018

Scott headlined the rally put on by the Republican Party of Sarasota County.

Around 1,000 people showed up to the event to meet dozens of Republican candidates who will be on the crowded primary ballot in both state and local races.

Bradenton resident Robert Taboh said when he walks up to a candidate, he doesn't say anything right away, and likes to see how they approach him first.

"I have to judge the person by what I think, I see and feel," he said. "If I think he's a good person, or she's a good person, I'm gonna vote for that person."

Barbara McElroy of Venice said she questioned each candidate about topics that were important to her.

"I've never been to anything like this so I didn't know what to expect, but I think it's been worthwhile," she said. "I think I would probably do it again."

Voter registration for the upcoming August primary closes Monday.