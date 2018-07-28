ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of shootings in which one man was killed and another hospitalized.

Deputies responded just after 2 p.m. to the 4000 block of Raleigh Street and found a 54-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

As deputies were clearing the area, they found another man shot about 50 yards from the original location.

That man, in his 20s, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office.