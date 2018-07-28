POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A Lakeland hairstylist has started a non-profit to help victims of domestic violence.

Sharita Hawkins held a “Pumps in Distress” event Saturday to spread the word about her new organization, Total Perfection Outreach Inc.

According to Florida Department of Law Enforcement, there were 4,822 reported cases of domestic violence in Polk County in 2017 alone.

Hawkins believes there are many more cases that are not being reported and she wants to help.

''My goal is to open up my own shelter so I can get these women in there," she said. "Get them the proper resources that they need, get them back into the working field. Get them into apartments or wherever.''

Hawkins knows the struggle all too well. For nearly a decade, she said she was in an abusive relationship.

''I used to be choked all the time,'' Hawkins said.

Fear and lack of financial support kept her in the relationship.

The last straw was when he beat her so bad she had to go to the hospital.

''I was choked almost out," Hawkins said. "I had fractured ribs and a dislocated collar-bone."

For the first time, she pressed charges and he went to jail.

She said she also realized how much her kids were affected by seeing the abuse.

''Kids are affected by wetting the bed. Acting out in school. They’re misbehaving because their hands are tied," Hawkins said. "They see their parents going through this stuff and they can’t help."

When the abusive relationship ended, Hawkins said she moved on with her life and opened a hair salon to provide for her children. Then she started hearing similar stories of abuse from some of her clients.

''They’re going to work but you don’t know they’re being tormented at home. They’re being beaten, slapped. As a result they’re turning to drugs and alcohol for a quick fix,'' Hawkins said.

Hearing their stories inspired her to tell her story and work to help others wanting to leave abusive relationships.

She’s currently fundraising to open a shelter. More information about the organization can be found on her website.