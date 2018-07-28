LARGO, Fla.-- There is standing room only in the church where family and friends are gathered to remember the life of one of their own.

Markeis McGlockton, 28, was shot and killed outside of the Circle A Food Store in Clearwater over a dispute over a handicapped parking spot.

Family and friends remember him as a loving father and protective partner.

The shooter, Michael Drejka, has not been charged because the sheriff says the incident is protected under Florida's stand your ground law.

Several speakers will address the crowd to talk about McGlockton's life, death and the controversy surrounding it.