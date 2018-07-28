ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando police say two people have been arrested in the July 18 slayings of a mother and son.

Joshua Ramsawmy, Amelia Bissoon arrested, police said Saturday

Cynthia Stack and her son, Sean Stack, found dead July 18

PREVIOUS: 2 found dead in Orlando apartment were mother, son

Joshua Ramsawmy, 28 has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, the Orlando Police Department said Saturday.

Amelia Bissoon, 25, was charged with two counts of principal to first-degree murder.

Police responded to a West Jefferson Street apartment in Parramore on July 18 and found two bodies.

They were identified as 52-year-old Cynthia Stack and her son, Sean Stack, 22.

A man who lives at the apartment complex said he heard seven gunshots and then the sound of tires screeching.

No further information was released Saturday.